HOLLYWOOD—Awards season continues to trek along as the nominees for the 2026 Actors Awards were announced on Wednesday, January 7. You might be thinking, the ‘Actors Awards.’ Yes, that is the new name for the recently changed Screen Actor’s Guild Awards. Ugh, I hate that name already, its horrible.

The nominees were delivered courtesy of “Abbott Elementary” star Janelle James and “Heated Rivalry” star Connor Storrie. Leading the pack of all contenders was the film “One Battle After Another” earning a total of 6 nominations including Lead Actor, Actress, Supporting Actor (two candidates) and Supporting Actress in addition to Outstanding Performance by a Cast. Not too far behind was “Sinners” which earned 4 nominations including Outstanding Cast. The question of the hour is the snubs? Who were overlooked and who snuck in a nomination.

“Sinners” saw the inclusion of two of its supporting players in Miles Caton and Wunmi Mosaku for their work in the horror flick. While the big surprises I didn’t expect was Odessa A’Zion, who was indeed a scene stealer in “Marty Supreme” earn a nomination in the Supporting Race. The bigger surprise was Kate Hudson earning a nod for Female Actor in a Leading Role for “Song Sung Blue.” Didn’t see that coming. With that said, there was no love for “Avatar: Fire & Ash” and also there was a lack of love for Renate Reinsve for “Sentimental Value” or Dwayne Johnson “The Smashing Machine” or Wagner Moura for “The Secret Agent.”

If there is any category that I think can have a ton of nominees, it’s the Lead Actress. No one is really competing against Jessie Buckley; it is her awards here, which means you can see different nominees when Oscar releases its contenders later this month. For Lead Actor I think that race is locked, with the exception of one slot. Chalamet is indeed the contender to beat, but Jordan could totally make inroads with the crowd-pleaser that stunned the box-office in April 2025.

A list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

Cast Ensemble in a Motion Picture

-“Frankenstein”

-“Hamnet”

-“Marty Supreme”

-“One Battle After Another”

-“Sinners”

Male Actor in a Leading Role

-Timothee Chalamet “Marty Supreme”

-Leonardo DiCaprio “One Battle After Another”

-Ethan Hawke “Blue Moon”

-Michael B. Jordan “Sinners”

-Jesse Plemons “Bugonia”

Female Actor in a Leading Role

-Jessie Buckley “Hamnet”

-Rose Byrne “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

-Kate Hudson “Song Sung Blue”

-Chase Infiniti “One Battle After Another”

-Emma Stone “Bugonia”

Male Actor in a Supporting Role

-Miles Caton “Sinners”

-Benicio Del Toro “One Battle After Another”

-Jacob Elordi “Frankenstein”

-Paul Mescal “Hamnet”

-Sean Penn “One Battle After Another”

Female Actor in a Supporting Role

-Odessa A’Zion “Marty Supreme”

-Ariana Grande “Wicked: For Good”

-Amy Madigan “Weapons”

-Wunmi Mosaku “Sinners”

-Teyana Taylor “One Battle After Another”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

-“The Diplomat”

-“Landman”

-“The Pitt”

-“Severance”

-“The White Lotus”

Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series

-“Abbott Elementary”

-“The Bear”

-“Hacks”

-“Only Murders in the Building”

-“The Studio”

Male Actor in a Drama Series

-Sterling K. Brown “Paradise”

-Billy Crudup “The Morning Show”

-Walton Goggins “The White Lotus”

-Gary Oldman “Slow Horses”

-Noah Wyle “The Pitt”

Female Actor in a Drama Series

-Britt Lower “Severance”

-Parker Posey “The White Lotus”

-Keri Russell “The Diplomat”

-Rhea Seehorn “Pluribus”

-Aimee Lou Wood “White Lotus”

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

-Ike Barinholtz “The Studio”

-Adam Brody “Nobody Wants This”

-Ted Danson “A Man on the Inside”

-Seth Rogen “The Studio”

-Martin Short “Only Murders in the Building”

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

-Kathryn Hahn “The Studio”

-Catherine O’Hara “The Studio”

-Jenna Ortega “Wednesday”

-Jean Smart “Hacks”

-Kristen Wiig “Palm Royale”

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

-Jason Bateman “Black Rabbit”

-Owen Cooper “Adolescence”

-Stephen Graham “Adolescence”

-Charlie Hunnam “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

-Matthew Rhys “The Beast in Me”

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

-Claire Danes “The Beast in Me”

-Erin Doherty “Adolescence”

-Sarah Snook “All Her Fault”

-Christine Tremarco “Adolescence”

-Michelle Williams “Dying for Sex”

The 32nd annual Actor Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA, will air live on Netflix on March 1.