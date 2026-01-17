HOLLYWOOD—I have been patiently waiting for season 4 of the U.S. version of “The Traitors” since the cast was announced months ago. I’ll be honest I think this might be one of the best grouping of contestants minus a few for the season. I LOVED season 1, thought season 2 would be great, but I stopped watching mid-way, season 3 was intriguing, but the ending killed it for me, so I’m hoping for more mayhem this time around.

I mean they got Rob Cesternino. Two-time “Survivor” player, and the guy who owns a podcast empire, and he is the reason I got back into “Survivor” after checking out for years. Yeah, people I’ve been watching “Rob Has a Podcast” since like “Big Brother 15.” Love the guys commentary, he’s amazing and the plethora of shows he hosts I love it. Then we have a bunch of “Housewives” alum. I don’t love all of them on this cast, but massive fan of Candiace Dillard-Bassett. She has a sharp tongue and she’s a shade assassin.

Wasn’t always her fan, but I did a turn around on her and the way she FINALLY called out scheming housewife Gizelle Bryant for being a liar, it was long overdue. Porsha Williams, I’m dicey on her. She wasn’t great on the previous season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and that spinoff she had TRULY showed her true colors America. She needs a redemption arc, especially after that mess Porsha and Phaedra put Kandi Burress thru.

Still can’t believe Bravo thinks Phaedra is lighting in a bottle. She’s not, you know who would be interesting on “The Traitors” Kandi Burruss. I’m talking too much. Season 4 kicked off with our contestants arriving at the castle in the middle of the night this time, with host Alan Cumming delivering his shenanigans and mayhem like no other. We got 3 episodes during premiere night and were they juicy ones.

“New York” and “Beverly Hills” housewives Lisa Rinna and Dorinda Medley showed immediately they are linked to one another. This is the Lisa Rinna that I like. Rob and Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother 23) connected, and that is a duo I want to see aligned. Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski tried to act like they didn’t know one another, but c’mon? Michael Rappaport was geeking out of all the “Housewives” in his presence. Alan picked a ‘secret traitor’ one that NOT even the audience would know about, but our host made it clear to all the contestants. OMG we can’t see anything; this is crazy, but riveting! People frolicking over Donna Kelce has me annoyed already. Ron Funches is hilarious. Why is everyone thinking Ian from BB14 is a traitor? Yeah, these players did their homework, especially Caroline Stansbury, and she had her money on Rob C.

Monet x Change was volleying with everyone and started to think about alliances and strategized with Yam Yam, who considered Donna. Maura played like she didn’t know ANYONE, but Rob Rausch from “Love Island.” Watching the players confess to Alan why they wanted to be a traitor was interesting. With Lisa, Rob, Tiffany Mitchell, Kristen Kish and Candiace all quite compelling for me. I was ecstatic to see Candiace picked as traitor; I jumped out my seat, as I did when Lisa was selected as well. Now, Rob R being picked as a traitor was NOT on my bingo card. We will see how this plays out, he could surprise us.

I want to know who the secret traitor is. I loved that Natalie Anderson, a winner like Yam Yam came out and made it clear she’s a faithful. Michael already pointed the finger at ‘Housewives’ and ‘Gamers.’ Dude, what are you doing? That is going to piss off, Lisa and Candiace and Yam Yam right away. OMG, Candiace, what are you doing? You’re going to target Lisa, and you don’t even know she’s your ally! Michael must want to go home ASAP the way he is playing. Tiffany and Rob C aligned trying to create that gamer alliance to protect their numbers. We will NOT discover the secret traitor, but seeing Candiace, Lisa and Rob R see each other for the first time was fantastic.

I am glad Candiace admitted her transgression and plan to walk it back. The traitors realized there is a another traitor they don’t have any clue about. C’mon give us this identity, and the fourth traitor will not be revealed, and they will NOT no the other traitors identities. The secret traitor gets to pick a shortlist and the 3 traitors will have to pick from that list. I actually love this twist, but I hate it at the same time. The traitors tried to figure out who the fourth culprit is. No traitor on traitor crime people. I’m liking Rob R’s calm approach and I didn’t think I would like him.

The challenges are the worst part of this series. Stephen Colleti from “Laguna Beach” is giving NOTHING! So the 3 different boats can choose to determine who could be up for murder at the first RoundTable. A coffin was placed for Ron F. Rob C wanted to play more strategically. Rob R, a traitor was targeted, Eric as well, and Natalie aligned with the Red boat so none of them are targeted. Michael was NOT pleased to be targeted. Candiace was thinking and wanted to target Donna and saved Rob C in the process.

It was fun seeing so many people get pissed that they were picked and I loved it. Nine people are in trouble, don’t like that, I like a Roundtable when everyone is up for murder, not just a select few. Just realized Rob R is safe, but the 9 up for murder, must fill-up their own graves with dirt. Candiace put that target on Michael, which was perfect to prevent that target that she slightly placed on Lisa. Porsha was pegging already that a traitor could have been amongst those who at the graves.

Porsha tried to put Candiace on blast and she immediately re-directed the convo and Maura backed her up and then Natalie, egged on Michael’s target with his early chatter. A murder before a banishment? No, I like a banishment before a murder. So who is the 4 the secret traitor picked Rob R, Ian, Mark and Eric. What is the secret traitor doing? They are targeting Rob R, I feel like Ian could be in trouble. I am literally loving LISA RINNA right now! Lisa pegged it, Candiace has to be careful she is placing a slight spotlight on her. Yam Yam was putting a target on Rob C’s back and it was apparent, Rob C should NOT trust him.

The first person murdered was Ian. That sucks for Ian. If he was not on that murder list, i think Ian would have lasted longer in the game. I don’t know if Tiffany put a target on her back by speaking up for Ian, which Colton and Natalie pegged. The hunt for the ‘secret traitor’ was on, and Michael’s target continues to amplify. Porsha you talking a little bit too much. Tiffany started to pint things at Donna who is solidly calm, Colton realized helping to get a traitor out matters, but again WHO CARES ABOTU THE SWIFTIES? Vote her ass out. Ron and Donna both pegged Porsha as a traitor. Donna, Ron and Michael as an alliance? Didn’t see that coming. Yam Yam is not likeable for me. Jeez another challenge how NOT exciting.

Three shields are up to grabs, a shield token allows a player to swap places and ensure safety. Tiffany, Candiace and Caroline, were sitting on the thrones to begin. Monet found the first token and gave it to Lisa, who took Caroline’s spot. While Stephen found one and gave it to Dorinda, who took Candiace’s spot. Stephen is finding all the tokens, and gave it to Caroline, Maura got a token and booted Dorinda. No one is going to have a shield and there will be no money because they are already 25 minutes in and everyone is exhausted. Colton had a shield and took Lisa spot, as he’s closer to Maura and Caroline. Rob R why would you give it to Yam Yam, but I am glad that Maura is concerned about him as a duplicitous player. Michael is creating chaos and I like it.

I can’t believe Porsha is in hot water because she watched previous seasons. This second episode has been so much juicier than the first episode. And at our first Roundtable, it was silence waiting for the first person to speak which was Natalie who pointed her finger at Donna, and Ron jumped in pointing the finger at Porsha, who countered, but not as strong as expected. Candiace stepped in to try to help Porsha and re-direct things on Donna, and Ron and Donna are going a bit too strong for me. Michael jumped in an started to roar and went and stuck his own foot in his mouth by saying we got rid of ‘Ian.’

Feels obvious for Michael to be banished, but I am surprised that there is so much heat on Porsha and Donna. Wow, this vote is super close, and I can’t believe Lisa voted for a housewife over Donna. That is going to cause friction with Candiace, but considering Rob R and Lisa voted together and Candiace didn’t means these traitors are not aligned, and Porsha was the first person banished from the game. Candiace was not pleased and with the reveal Donna is in more hot water.

Caroline and Dorinda were NOT pleased with Lisa Rinna, oh, Lisa could be in major trouble, and Ron is in hot water now. Gosh, a twist already, the traitors have to murder in plain sight. They must locate the secret tarot cards and place it into the fire. If they are successful, they get to meet the secret traitor. If they don’t they have no control of the murder. This is twisted. Candiace was ready to play, and so was Rob R who pegged the picture to pull, Lisa had to get people into a new room for a distraction with a fun dance for everyone, while Rob C was concerned about a murder in plain sight and this guy is a gamer, and pulled Tiffany aside. I think this might hurt him if people start to question who was not part of the congo, giving Rob R the opportunity to locate the cards, Rob C, Monet, Tara and Kristen.

Rob R is quite smart and used Lisa to play chess to indicate the threats, while Tara watched them intently. I think Rob C is in trouble, he placed himself in harms way, but talking too much. Candiace has no clue who was murdered? This is going to be exciting. I loved Tiffany informing Michael that Yam Yam is after him. Why is Stephen even on this show, same with Mark. When is Tara and Johnny going to show up? He has given nothing for 3 episodes. He should be gone. Wow, I cannot believe Rob Cesternino is already out of the game. The gamers are being targeted, but he was a bit too smart.

So its apparent that the Rob C and the Rob R battle means, just one Rob would remain. Michael brought up the fact that Yam Yam did not like being in the hot seat, and Michael called him out. I love this, a banishment before the mission, another Roundtable, oh, yes, baby! These changes everything. Tiffany was concerned about Michael being a possible traitor, Michael overheard Kristen, Mark and Natalie talking about Michael. The duo had to wait till the other three left and made it out in perfect timing. I have no idea who the secret traitor is, and I hope its a stunner of a reveal. I’m over Donna, she should have NEVER been cast.

at this Roundtable, Ron was in the hot seat and then Colton re-directed to Donna. Colton was convicted in his feeling that Donna is a traitor, and Tiffany asked Donna to call out who she thinks is a traitor and she pointed the trigger at Michael, but you were just aligned with him? Michael is such good TV. It is so obvious Michael is not a traitor and the fact that people can’t see this is baffling. Yes, please get Donna, but Yam Yam why would you vote for Donna, but you went so hard for Michael? ODD! Candiace you did that by getting Donna out of the game, who happened to be the secret traitor! Wow, fun, very fun.

So will we have another secret traitor come into the game. This is an interesting challenge, because they have to play in pairs. Maura you are so wrong about Rob R. The players locked in the cage will still be short-listed for murder. Ron, without a partner is on the list to be murdered. Up for murder are Caroline, Ron, Eric, Lisa and Kristen, and one would be murdered by the traitors face-to-face. This is good that Lisa is up for murder.

Colton again picking targets and this time he fell on Tiffany, but Colton you immediately picked Caroline. So why isn’t that sketch. Tiffany pegged Yam Yam targeting gamers, which Colton and Maura picked up on it. Colton you would be wrong because she is not a traitor. Targeting Ron is stupid, Eric, Caroline or Kristen are the smarter choices. I hate we have to wait till next week to see who gets murdered, c’mon. The first three episodes of the season have been interesting, but the boot list so far, I’m not loving it. New episodes of “The Traitors” airs on Thursdays on Peacock at 9 p.m.