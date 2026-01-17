HOLLYWOOD—This was hands down the best TV series of 2025, I am referring to the HBO Max hit, “The Pitt.” Yeah, on the surface it may have felt like any other medical drama, but this one had a bunch of meat to it, character development and just an emotional rollercoaster where you binge episode after episode. It really is that good. The genius element, the entire season takes place during a 12-hour shift for our primary characters.

Season two kicked off on Thursday, January 8, and the chaos this time has unfolded on the Fourth of July holiday. Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) is back. The premiere episode of the season, witnessing Robby clocking into work on a very busy holiday. We have a new attendee Dr. Al-Hashimi (Sepideh Azeez), who is an expert in tech, and she classes a bit with Robby. There is some friction between these two and I like this. It was indeed a treat to see Frank back in rotation after being suspended and having to seek rehab, he was welcomed with hug by Dr. Mel, and it was also fun to see the return of Nurse Dana Evans.

There is another new face in Emma (Laëtitia Hollard) who is shadowing Dana. There is definitely some tension between Santos and Langdon. McKay talked about her desire for sex in front of Dr. Mohan who seemed to take offense to such private chatter taking place. Whittaker and Javadi were schooling a new resident who seemed to think the day would be slow and easy, but he soon learned the hard way. Javadi has some tension with her mother, that I am eager to explore as the season progresses.

One of the tough cases was a very bad case of conjunctivitis from a nun. I’ve never seen an eye look that bad, just as Langdon dealt with a familiar face suffering from a very severe toothache. His confession to his patient about stealing his pills was quite courageous ot say the least. Whittaker has become quite the teacher to two newbies; his confidence has elevated quite a bit to say the least as well. Mel spilled to Santos she was concerned about a malpractice suit.

Breaking my heart was watching a Santos deal with a disturbing case of child abuse. Santos on the verge of tears as she questioned the little girl about her injuries on her body. Jeez, the episode ended on some sort of cliffhanger with that abandoned baby that left Dr. A speechless. This episode gave us a tease of old characters, as well as new ones. While the mayhem of ‘The Pitt’ has not unfolded just yet, I’m certain things are about to pick up a lot sooner than later. New episodes of “The Pitt” air Thursdays at 9 p.m. on HBO MAX.