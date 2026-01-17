HOLLYWOOD—OH MY GOD, I should absolutely be a soap opera writer because I was so on the money about who Drew Quartermaine’s shooter was on “General Hospital.” This was easily the worst reveal the soap has done in years.

Trina and Kai realized that ringtone they heard was for Wiley. Which meant three possible things: 1) Michael did shoot Drew 2) Willow ACTUALLY shot Drew 3) The big twist, Wiley was the culprit who shot Drew. That third one is indeed the biggest shock and that has me thinking because the after-effects are larger than you can imagine. It’s almost similar to when Michael killed Claudia, the difference is Wiley attempted to kill someone but was not successful.

The argument can be made that Michael has been covering for Wiley to protect him from dealing with the fallout he encountered for murdering Claudia all those years ago. Yes, Dante, the sin of the past is coming to haunt you and Lulu in the present. Remember, you were so certain that you both were doing the right thing by turning Michael in, only to discover that the effects have been beyond haunting. However, the writers go thru months of making it so obvious that Willow was the culprit, there was no way she could be the culprit, for it to turnout, it was WILLOW ALL ALONG! Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me. Just fire the writers right now.

I said this before and I will say it again; Alexis Davis is one of the best written attorneys in the soap opera arena that I can recall in the past 30 years. The way she delivered that defense in court for Willow at the bequest of Drew who is threatening her with the opportunity to see her granddaughter Scout is riveting to witness. Drew took the stand and got fiery with emotions about who he thought tried to kill him. Definitely heated, and Drew didn’t look great in my opinion, and torpedoed the case. Then comes Willow to testify, calm and collected and in the flashbacks we discovered that Willow is just as crazy as her sister Nelle.

Alexis hoodwinked Tracy Quartermaine in the best possible way to get her to admit she saw Michael on the night Drew was shot. Not to mention that Jacinda’s testimony proved Michael’s alibi to be very faulty and questionable. Yes, Dante you turned the other cheek when it came to Michael being culpable in Drew’s shooting. It’s finally nice to see you admit it. Gosh, I am so ready for Anna Devane to escape the clutches of Sidwell in his compound and return to her power position. Dante Falconeri in power is not fun to watch, not one bit.

I want to discuss Sidwell just a bit because I think he is about to meet his match in Valentin Cassadine. Valentin is a wicked villain one that you love to hate, but you root for at the same time. The writers have done everything in their power on “General Hospital” to try to make Jenz Sidwell villainous. Here’s the problem, he comes across like a sleazeball, he doesn’t ooze evil in my opinion, and I want this character taken out as soon as possible.

With Laura and Sonny in his clutches, Jenz thinks he’s unstoppable, but threatening Laura’s granddaughter, Charlotte and her grandson, Ace, not wise. What’s not smart? Threatening Valentin’s only child. With Laura in his orbit, and Charlotte coming face-to-face with her father, Jenz is about to threaten a child, and it will be his undoing, rather, Laura, Sonny or Valentin delivers the dagger is the question. It might be January, but with February Sweeps so close I think some big secrets are about to be revealed to the viewers.

Something is indeed off with Nathan. The fact that he held evidence without immediately reporting it had Dante questioning his mindset as a detective. What precisely is up with Nathan, I don’t know, but something is off. It looks like the writers are considering a possible Nathan and Lulu pairing. They do indeed have the chemistry, and I would like to see it. Just to see how Dante reacts for the hell of it.

The crazy part about this predictable twist is the fact that Willow if she is acquitted CANNOT be tried for this crime again because of double jeopardy. Wow, that is a gamechanger, because Kai and Trina know the truth, but will any of that matter? I don’t know, I truly don’t know, but it might be fun to watch. More so when Drew discovers that the woman he has professed so much love for him, put two bullets in his back nearly killing him in the process.