UNITED STATES—It is a word that you really don’t ever want to hear: CANCER. Cancer can be a bitch, and I just have to say it because I have had so many family members deal with it. Many didn’t survive their battle, however, some were lucky enough to defeat it and push thru. Why am I bringing this up? I recently heard news about a famed sports broadcaster who is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer is a big one because it’s usually diagnosed in many situations when it is too late. I had an aunt who died from pancreatic cancer. She was first a survivor of breast cancer and she beat it, only to catch pancreatic cancer later in life. When she was diagnosed it was already at a stage where the doctors couldn’t do much.

When you see cancer attack a loved one it is indeed a hard pill to witness because they are fighting to survive, but at the same time you realize there might be very little hope for them. Watching someone slowly wither away is difficult to watch and witness. It is a reminder that time is precious in life so don’t ever waste it. Talk about a double whammy when you learn another loved one is battling breast cancer, an aggressive form to say the least, and then discovers they have pancreatic cancer too.

Battling two cancers at once seems like an impossible feat, but both were caught early, especially the pancreatic cancer like at stage 2 compared to stage 4 where for most people it is already considered a death sentence because it’s so aggressive. To see them battle both cancers, have a first-hand account of the effects of chemotherapy, radiation, surgery and dealing with the emotional, mental and psychological trauma that cancer can bring, you have to have a stronger appreciation for life, and a respect for the person fighting cancer. You really don’t know until you know.

I mean my grandfather died from throat cancer when I was a teen, my dad’s grandfather battled prostate cancer in his late 80s and survived. So did my dad’s brother. As a result, I had my prostate tested early because I have a history of it in my family and that was a concern for me. Thankfully, my PSA levels were quite low. I’m simply advocating for people to seek medical treatment if you feel something is off with your body or get tested if you have a history of cancer in your family.

You know your body better than anyone else, if something feels off, there is a strong possibility something is indeed off. When it comes to cancer, catching it early makes all the difference in the treatment and ways that you can tackle it. Last, but not least let’s kick cancer’s a**.