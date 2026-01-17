UNITED STATES—This is something that I’m starting to seriously consider, especially in the year 2026. Why? The hustle and bustle that transpires between November and December when it comes to purchasing Christmas gifts is beyond crazy and I mean crazy. There is this frenetic energy to locate the perfect gift and it always ends with you spending more money than you expected.

Well, it is now January 2026, and for most Americans the bills are starting to roll in, and you’re shocked at what you may have spent in the past few months. A ton of gifts that probably won’t even be used. Here is the interesting element: Christmas is over, and this is the time of year retailers see a massive dip in sales and foot traffic. You know what that means: DEALS!

Yes, this might sound crazy, but this truly is the time of year to cash in on some crazy deals if you have the income to spend on it. Why? You’re easily getting a ton of items for 75 to 80 percent off if not much more. So, A LOT of the items that you actually purchased for gifts during the holiday season you get for little to nothing right now.

I will give you an example I utilize wallflowers from Bath & Body Works in my home. I love the smell and fragrances that brighten up the residence. Regular price is $8 for 1. If I’m lucky I can catch them on sale for $3.50. Right now, they are on sale for $1.98. Yes, $1.98 and I have a coupon for $10 off a purchase of $40 or more. You know what that means? I can get around 20 plus wallflowers for $30ish bucks.

My frustration is that I just purchased wallflowers like 2 weeks ago and I paid about $4 per wallflower. I haven’t opened many of them, and I am thinking of buying more at the current discount price and returning the ones that I already purchased. I need a winter coat and was considering buying one earlier as winter kicked off, but I’m glad I waited. Why? I can get a really good coat right now for more than 80 percent off. If I am looking for shoes, boots, dress shoes, athletic shoes I can get all these things right now for little to nothing.

It is like a clearance overhaul at most of your retailers, so if you need to clean your closet out clothes wise, now is the time to do it and garner some epic deals in the process. You could almost do your Christmas shopping if you know precisely what your loved ones want and prevent breaking the bank in the process.

There are many Americans out there right now who HATE the shopping mall. Just a little bit of advice, this is the time of year you want to head to the mall if you’re hoping to score a great deal and stay within your budget at the same time. Nothing makes Americans happier than the ability to save a few bucks.