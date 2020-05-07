SAN FRANCISCO─A suspect responsible for the death of a man who was assaulted back in March has been taken into custody by the San Francisco Police Department. According to a news release from the SFPD, on March 29, at approximately 7:58 a.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Lombard Street for a report of a battery. Upon arrival on the scene, officers spoke to the 67-year-old male victim who indicated he had been assaulted by an unknown male on the unit block of 6th Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but died from injuries sustained on April 30. The name of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of San Francisco determined that the victim died as a result of the assault and his death was ruled a homicide. The SFPD’s Homicide Detail commenced an investigation that led to the identity of a Wayne Waddell, 62, of San Francisco, as the suspect in the assault.

On Friday, May 1, Waddell was taken into police custody and booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of Homicide (187(a) PC) and Crime against an Elder (368(b)(3)(A) PC). A motive for the assault has not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575- 4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.