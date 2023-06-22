WASHINGTON D.C.—On Wednesday, June 21, the House of Representatives voted in favor (213-209) on Resolution 437 introduced by congresswoman and U.S. veteran, Anna Paulina Luna,34, (R-FL) on May 23 to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for using his position on the House Intelligence Committee into investigations and probes of former sitting President Donald J. Trump and Russia.

“Adam Schiff launched an all-out political campaign built on baseless distortions against a sitting U.S. president at the expense of every single citizen in this country,” said Luna.

Luna attempted to pass the resolution on May 23, but 20 Republicans disagreed with the verbiage of the resolution which included a $16 million fine on Rep. Schiff should he choose not to resign. The resolution passed once the aforementioned language was removed. On June 21, Schiff was reprimanded in front of his peers.

Democrats could be heard shouting, “Shame, Shame, Shame,” during their session.

“And I say this to Speaker McCarthy and others who wish to gratify Donald Trump with this act of subservience or bend to his demands-try as you might to expel me from Congress, or silence me with a $16 million dollar fine, you will not succeed. You might as well make it $160 million. You will never deter me from doing my duty,” said Schiff.

As Schiff walked away, Nancy Pelosi, rose from her seat to hug Schiff as his colleague’s patted him on the back.

In 2019, Michael Horowitz who served as the Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Justice since 2012, discovered errors with the FBI’s surveillance on former Trump foreign policy advisor, Carter Page. He documented 17 significant inaccuracies and omissions in the bureau’s applications to wiretap Page.

“We found that investigators failed to meet their basic obligations of ensuring that the FISA applications were scrupulously accurate,” Horowitz told lawmakers.

Schiff spent $40 million and the investigation proved Trump did not collude with Russia.

In 2019, Schiff lead impeachment efforts on former President Trump noting that it was part of a quid pro quo, which Trump was acquitted.

The Heritage Foundation reported that the price tag of the first impeachment attempt including salaries of House members, staff, and lawyers was over $3 million.

Schiff’s second impeachment attempt on Trump following the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol building, cost the United States $30 million.