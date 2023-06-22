SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott applauded his officers who recently helped a youth baseball team that visited the region on April 21.

The SFPD reported that Chief Scott received a letter from a high school baseball coach, Kyle Crandal from Rochester, New York. The coach wanted to share his experience of being a victim of an auto burglary in San Francisco, where the suspects stole a player’s bag, containing insulin and medical equipment.

Officers quickly made an arrest, reunited the player with his property, and helped clean up the shattered glass of the vehicle that was broken into. Three people were arrested in connection to the burglary. The victim whose medical equipment was stolen was able to describe the bag, allowing the officers to locate it and ensure it was returned to the player who was recently diagnosed with Type I Diabetes.

The players in the van stated, “We have never seen police officers like them,” the coach stated in the letter sent to the SFPD. Chief Scott gave praise to Officers Hector Rodarte and David Colclough.

The SFPD produced a video with Chief Scott reading the coach’s letter with photos from the team’s visit to San Francisco here: SFPD officers help visiting baseball team on Vimeo.