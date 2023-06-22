SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on Wednesday, June 21 that two suspects have been arrested in connection to a Central District shooting that occurred on June 18. The SFPD reported at 7:12 p.m. on June 18, officers from Southern and Central Stations responded to multiple locations in the Southern and Central Police Districts for a report of a shooting that resulted in multiple vehicle collisions. Officers found three crime scenes at the locations: Beach and Stockton Streets, The Embarcadero and Kearny Street, and The Embarcadero and Howard Street.

Authorities responded to the area of Beach and Stockton Streets after they received several reports that the occupants of a white sedan and the occupants of a black SUV were exchanging gunfire as they were traveling eastbound on Beach Street. The suspects continued to exchange gunfire as they drove through several city streets.

Two uninvolved victim vehicles were hit by gunfire in the area of Beach and Stockton Streets. A 48-year-old male inside one of the vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries when he was struck by broken glass that was shattered as a result of the gunfire. A 34-year-old female inside another one of the vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries when she was struck by bullet fragments and broken glass. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The vehicles continued to travel south on The Embarcadero. In the intersection of The Embarcadero and Kearny Street, the white sedan struck a 10-year-old female, and the black SUV struck a 16-year-old, both of whom were crossing The Embarcadero. The 10-year-old was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 16-year-old was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both suspect vehicles continued south on The Embarcadero. At the intersection of The Embarcadero and Howard Street, the black SUV collided with a fixed object and came to a rest. The white sedan fled the scene. Officers detained the two occupants of the black SUV. The occupants were a 28-year-old female, and Lee Haywood, 23, of Pittsburg. Haywood and the female were both struck by gunfire during the incident, and both were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Haywood is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries. The female was treated and later released for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the subsequent investigation officers located a semi-automatic firearm and several spent shell casings inside the black SUV. Investigators developed information to place Haywood under arrest in connection with the incident. He was later booked and charged with negligent discharge of a firearm (246.3(a) PC), wanted felon in possession of a firearm (29800(a)(3) PC), carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle (25850(a) PC), carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle (25400(a)(1) PC), and carrying a concealed firearm (25400(a)(2) PC). Haywood was also booked on an outstanding warrant out of Antioch.

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.