Novato, CA – In the early hours of Sunday, March 22, 2026, a single-vehicle collision resulted in the deaths of two people, according to NBC Bay Area, with additional reporting from CHP Fatal.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident took place around 12:22 AM on northbound Highway 101 at the Highway 37 connector.

Authorities said a silver Toyota Highlander departed the roadway on the northbound Highway 101 transition to eastbound Highway 37 and struck a concrete pillar, coming to rest on the right shoulder. A caller reported the driver was initially trapped inside the vehicle. Novato Fire Department Engine 64 responded and pronounced both occupants dead at the scene at approximately 12:27 AM. The two victims were described as a man and a woman.

The northbound Highway 101 transition road to eastbound Highway 37 was completely shut down following the collision. The Marin County Sheriff’s Office was notified and responded. The coroner arrived on scene at approximately 1:36 AM. An evidence tow was requested for the vehicle, and the roadway was fully reopened at approximately 4:00 AM.

No additional details regarding the identities of the deceased had been released at the time of reporting. The investigation remains ongoing.

Single-Vehicle Collisions

In some cases, investigations may reveal that even in a single-vehicle accident, nearby drivers or unsafe road features share some responsibility. California’s comparative negligence rule means that, even if those injured in accidents are found partially at fault, they may still be eligible to receive partial compensation for damages through a wrongful death claim.

For more information on wrongful death claims, visit MaisonLaw.com.