Contra Costa County, CA—A major multi-vehicle pile-up on eastbound Interstate 80 early Thursday morning, March 27, 2025, resulted in at least one fatality, according to NBC Bay Area.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports that the accident occurred around 3:50 a.m. near the Carquinez Bridge and the eastbound Pomona Street off-ramp in the unincorporated town of Crockett. Officials reported that at least four vehicles, including a big rig, were involved in the collision.

Authorities confirmed that a coroner was called nearly an hour later, indicating that at least one person lost their life in the crash. Due to the severity of the accident, all eastbound lanes of the freeway west of the Carquinez Bridge were temporarily shut down, leading to significant traffic delays in the early morning hours.

At this time, investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the pile-up, including whether factors such as speed, weather conditions, or driver impairment played a role in the crash. The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

Motorists who witnessed the accident or have additional information are encouraged to contact the CHP as the investigation remains ongoing.

Wrongful Death Claims & Comparative Negligence

Determining fault in a collision can involve multiple factors, and under California’s Comparative Negligence rule, several parties can share partial responsibility. Should someone else be found even partly responsible for the death, the family may be able to file a Wrongful Death claim against the at-fault driver’s insurance. This can provide compensation to help cover medical bills, funeral expenses, and the loss of income to support the family of the deceased.

