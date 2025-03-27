Brisbane, CA—A driver has been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run crash on the Peninsula that left a woman dead, and a man injured on Monday, March 23, 2025, according to NBC Bay Area.

The three-vehicle collision occurred around 5:15 a.m. along the 3700 block of Bayshore Boulevard in Brisbane.

Authorities say two of the drivers were hospitalized, including a woman believed to be around 60 years old, who later died from her injuries. A 35-year-old male driver was treated and is in stable condition.

The third driver fled the scene before emergency responders arrived. Police later identified the suspect as a 37-year-old Burlingame man, who was located and arrested. He has been booked on charges of hit-and-run causing death, hit-and-run causing injury, and vehicular manslaughter.

Authorities have not yet determined whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact Brisbane police.

California Hit-and-Run Laws

California Law requires drivers involved in a collision to stop their vehicle, notify law enforcement, and exchange insurance information with others involved. Failure to do so, considered to be a “hit-and-run,” is a misdemeanor in cases of property damage and a felony when someone has been injured.

Wrongful Death Claims & Comparative Negligence

Determining fault in a collision can involve multiple factors, and under California’s Comparative Negligence rule, several parties can share partial responsibility. Should someone else be found even partly responsible for the death, the family may be able to file a Wrongful Death claim against the at-fault driver’s insurance. This can provide compensation to help cover medical bills, funeral expenses, and the loss of income to support the family of the deceased.

