SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, the San Francisco Police Department announced that they are seeking additional victims of a child exploitation suspect to come forward.

On November 24, 2024, officers with the San Francisco Police Department detained an adult male at San Francisco International Airport. Officers completed a probation search at the male’s home on the 300 block of Fremont Street.

During the course of the investigation, officers developed probable cause to arrest Ricci Lee Wynne, 39, who was booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of pimping (266h(a) PC) and pandering (266i(a)(1) PC). Wynne remains in custody.

Investigators discovered evidence of Wynne committing additional crimes, including producing child exploitation material. Investigators believe there are additional victims who were victimized by Wynne. The SFPD is requesting anyone who may have been victimized to come forward and talk with investigators.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with information should contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.