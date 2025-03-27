SAN FRANCISCO—On March 20, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Laurie announced the launch of automated speed camera enforcement program, making it the first city in the state of California. Speeding is the number one cause of serious injuries and fatalities on city streets, and speed cameras have shown to improve safety.

Mayor Lurie created the San Francisco Police Department Hospitality Zone Task Force last month to improve public safety downtown, 365 days a year.

According to a news release from the SF Mayor’s website, cameras will operate at 33 locations across San Francisco in the city’s High Injury Network, the 12 percent of streets with the highest concentration of severe injuries and fatal collisions. Once all the safety cameras are activated, there will be a 60-day no-fee warning period prior to citations being issued.

Individuals with low incomes or on public assistance can qualify for a discounted citation. Camera locations and citation amounts can be found on the SFMTA Speed Safety Camera website at SFMTA.com/SpeedCameras.

The SFMTA is educating drivers about the change. Camera locations are accompanied by signs to notify drivers that speed is photo-enforced and they should be aware.

The Speed Safety Camera Program, administered by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA), is the result of the passage of Assembly Bill 645, which allows the agency to pilot the technology for five years. The law was passed in 2023.

“We have acted swiftly to bring this proven tool to San Francisco to shift driving behavior and make streets safer for all,” said SFMTA Director of Transportation Julie Kirschbaum. “We are deeply grateful to our community partners who made this possible —not only because this program will help prevent serious injuries, but because safer streets are the foundation of the thriving, connected San Francisco we all want to see—where streets are inviting spaces for everyone, no matter how they travel.

Automated Speed Enforcement has proven to slow vehicle speeds and save lives around the country and around the world. According to New York City’s Department of Transportation, there has been a 94 percent average reduction in daily speeding violations at camera locations since the program launched in 2014.

State law does not allow the SFMTA to use revenue from the program to address its budget deficit, but the law permits money from citations to help fund additional traffic calming improvements in the region.

“Speeding destroys lives and families, which I know all too well,” said Jenny Yu, a founding member of San Francisco Bay Area Families for Safe Streets. “Speed cameras are a proven solution to prevent tragedies from speeding.”

Jenny’s mother, Judy was struck by a speeding driver 14 years ago in San Francisco and suffered severe injuries and has required 24-hour care since the crash.