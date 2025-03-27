SAN FRANCISCO—On March 14, the SF District Attorney’s Office announced that Colton Sheppard, 36, was charged in connection to three shoplifting incidents at a CVS in Union Square that he is barred from. He was arraigned on March 13, and pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is charged with two counts of petty theft with two or more priors (PC 666.1(a)(1)/488), two counts of violating a stay away order (PC 166(a)(4)), and one count of shoplifting (PC 459.5(a)).

According to court records, on March 9, the defendant while on supervised probation, allegedly entered the CVS at 399 Geary Street, which he is ordered to stay away from, and stole $65.06 worth of merchandise. Witnesses immediately spotted him as an alleged repeat and habitual thief and notified police.

Officers with the San Francisco Police Department located Sheppard shortly after the alleged incident with the stolen merchandise and took him into custody. He was on supervised probation with an order to stay out of CVS at 399 Geary Street following the resolution of another case on February 28, less than two weeks prior to this incident.

Sheppard was identified as a suspect in two additional incidents through the review of surveillance video. On February 4, 2025, and November 17, 2024. He was also allegedly seen stealing multiple items from the same CVS which he is ordered to stay away from.

He appeared in court on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, for the preliminary hearing in the case. The court detained Sheppard pending preliminary hearing and set no bail without prejudice.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact their Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.