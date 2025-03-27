HOLLYWOOD—This is how you set the stage for a potential whodunit “General Hospital”. I am referring to the narrative web that “Days of Our Lives” is cooking up as it pertains to EJ DiMera. When you’re a villain, you’re a villain, which EJ DiMera embraces wholeheartedly. He has glimmers of good, but more wicked than sane.

It all started with his quest of vengeance against Jada after she got him dismissed from the District Attorney position in Salem and that position was taken by Belle, who he is sleeping with. Yes, EJ and Belle have strong chemistry and just cannot quit one another, welp, until now. I will talk more about this later.

The switcheroo between Rafe and Arnold took things to another level, not to mention the blackmailing of Ava to keep her quiet involving Rachel, Big Rachel and Kristen was wicked. EJ has been plotting for months and he’s gotten away with it all, but the biggest bomb of bombs dropped thanks to Roman and Kate. Why? They spilled the truth about EJ and Sami and Johnny’s conception. Johnny didn’t know EJ forced Sami to sleep with him, and it fueled a level of rage in Johnny DiMera we have not seen before.

It was some serious range of acting from Carter Boatman and it was fantastic. He laid into his father about his wicked transgressions and you would think EJ after being killed, at least the audience was made to believe that, would become a changed person. Not so much. With that said, Dan Feuerriegel is doing some fantastic work, especially after that scene with Johnny learning the truth about what happened with his mother Sami.

Rafe already tried to choke EJ to death, but Jada prevented him, but Rafe’s memory has been completely wiped away. That was a direct result of EJ. Do you understand where I am going here? EJ’s list of enemies is massive and I’m certain someone is about to pump him full of bullets. We have Johnny, Roman, Kate, Jada, Rafe, Gabi, Ava, Brady, Belle, Shawn, hell I think I’m also throwing Kristen in there because her brother is about to throw her mother Rachel under the bus as well. Why? Rachel recently attacked Ava with a knife. Ava has had it and I don’t blame her when it comes to Brady, Kristen and the wicked Rachel. How much is a woman supposed to take before she says enough is enough, which she did this week with Brady to put herself first and not him.

Kristen, your mother is just as looney as you, perhaps much worse. I love this idea of a whodunit, especially because everyone on the list of suspects is so long and everyone has a motive that is believable and works. I also think this shooting might cue the actual return of Sami Brady and I love that lady. She is a hurricane whenever she comes to Salem and rightfully so because not only has she endured the unthinkable, but she has done the unthinkable “Days of Our Lives” fans.

Let’s talk about the Xander, Phillip, Sarah, Stephanie because a hint was given that a secret might be hidden and Xander got a taste of it. Xander put that thinking cap on if you want to discover that your brother has hoodwinked you when it comes to Victor’s actual will. Making matters worse, Stephanie and Sarah know about it and are keeping quiet as a way to keep the peace, but I don’t know about this. Doug and Holly are still charming one another, despite actually making a move on one another. Why Holly is so committed to Tate I will never understand, but hopefully with Theresa’s return for the brief moment she is back in Salem will force Holly to open her eyes.

Tate slept with the first woman who would allow it and got her pregnant in the process. Sophia’s mother, Amy is just a pistol judging any and everyone that she can without any qualms while doing it. I want to talk about Alex who thinks he dodged a bullet with Joy. Not so, Alex, Joy lied to you.

She is very much pregnant and with your child to say the least. So it looks like Joy is about to skip town, allow Alex and Stephanie to move on with their relationship without any hint that he is about to be a father. When that bomb drops, who knows, but it will indeed be fun to watch. Let’s just say, Sarah is being a bit sloppy as of late when it comes to discretion with her patience. She might want to work on that because her poker face is not that great.