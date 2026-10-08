UNITED STATES—I, Luna, have been going easier on the Master, as he has suddenly found himself couch-bound. In the thick of a historic heatwave. And this one suits him just fine, as in the past he has been known to fly or drive great distances to enjoy the heat. This time, stricken by gripa (as the malady if known in Spanish) he is delirious and prone to luxuriate in a day away from the job.

We should not have to look far to find an example of his being totally out of it. As night fell yesterday, he took a somewhat vexing phone call. When he looked at the phone he saw 7:14 and abruptly panicked. He left his convalescence, raced to the car, and drove down to a mid-city location to put on an ESL extravaganza he was looking forward to. He got out of the car, looked at the darkened campus, and realized to his chagrin, an emotion the Master would seem to be overdoing on lately.

It had been 7:14 p.m., not a.m. Aw shucks.

The Master drove back home. Suddenly aware of markers on the way, such as the bar doorman at his post. Of course, it was 7 p.m. at night. The Master attributed it to, “Oh, they must be doing film shoot.” The master is always betting on getting well pronto getting sick for him is an exceedingly rare occurrence.

Finally, when the real 7:14 a.m. arrived, he promptly called the school to inform the office of his condition. The Master got more than he bargained for; again, he was betting on getting well enough to give the Wednesday class. This call resulted in the abdication of the two weekdays he’d signed on for. Yippee, two whole days to convalesce. Joy was written on his face. Today the appetite is back, and the Master is taking the potions his daughter believes in. She was very kind to send of delivery packet of Tylenol, along with the lemons. (Don’t tell anybody, but Yuk! Luna bark’s don’t touch the stuff that removes symptoms and does not assist in a cure).

Today came these hard shiny lemons from Pavillion’s. My first food delivery ever. A covid throwback. One is on the cast-iron skillet, the peel turning black on multiple sides to heat there juice inside. That, plus honey is the best cure. And, if you want to go for an overnight cure: add a shot of tequila.

In the meantime. The Master is grateful to have this pause imposed. The Theraflu concoction did help induce a medically engineered, daytime slumber. That was good. And he gets mired in the doldrums, I Luna am always here to hop on the couch onto his belly and have my paw land right where it hurts most.

To be continued…