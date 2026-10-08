UNITED STATES—They say when it rains it pours, and that is how I feel about life. I feel that I cannot catch a break as it pertains to life and it has annoyed me greatly. I feel like the universe is trying to test me to see if I’m going to break and to be honest, I feel like I’m getting there.

This past week has just felt like bad news on top of bad news. First, my washing machine breaks out of the blue. The device is not more than 6 years old, and of course the warranty would expire right before the device breaks. This is easily going to be a $500 to $600 hit that I was not expecting. Oh, but with a home you constantly get things that break or need tweaking.

My ceiling fan in my bedroom motor burns unexpectedly and nearly caused a catastrophic fire. Like seriously, that is another $100 to $125 to fix. God, what is going on? Am I cursed or just dealing with a few days of bad luck? Now the ceiling fan has lasted quite some time, but how often do you hear about ceiling fans breaking and motors just popping in a way that can spark a fire? I’ve rarely encountered that, how about you?

The week keeps adding to my stress level though with bad news from work with another shift in my schedule. At this point I just want to fall into my pillow and not wake up. I’m mentally checking out and trying everything in my power to stay afloat and stay positive. Then I discover, I have to travel out of town to visit my father who is healing from an leg amputation. That’s another $500 to $600 flight that I was hoping would be a bit cheaper. I’m going to be doing more traveling to visit my dad with this major life change as he will need more assistance.

I know what many of you are thinking, oh, things can’t get any worse can it. Well, unfortunately it can. Why? My cousin’s husband passed away over the weekend. So now there is a death in the family, and I will have to attend a funeral. The death came out of nowhere and it was unexpected. I don’t even want to fathom what my cousin is enduring, but she’s grieving and its going to take a ton of time for her to heal from this. My heart goes out to her, but at the same time, I’m not even sure what to say. I let her know if she wants to talk or needs a listening ear, I’m here for her.

I’ve come to learn when it comes to grief, you have to be careful with your words and what you say and what you may not say. I felt in less than 7 days the universe has punched me, beat me and thrown ever possible obstacle I could never expect in a matter of a few days. If you think it’s finished, it’s not. Extremely late Monday night, going into Tuesday morning, I discover there is a serious gas leak in my home.

At this point, I’m done. I’m just done. Maybe the universe was looking out for me because the concerning thing is you couldn’t smell the gas in the home at all, which informs you how dangerous gas can be. As soon as you hit the furnace room though, you smell it. If I would have lit a match it would have been endgame. So, the gas was shut off, I have to have a air test and gas pressure test, and I might need a massive overhauling of the piping in the home to ensure safety.

I don’t even want to think about how much money this is going to cost, but it’s going to cost. Before you say it, which I know a ton of you are thinking, this stress is about money. Oh no, it is not, it’s just the fact that I feel like I’m being throwing all these various curveballs all at once, and it makes one wonder, what is the tipping point. When has your plate just gotten so full you cannot have anymore to handle. I had all of this unfold in less than 7 days.

Would it have felt better if it transpired over a month. Very likely, but I’m begging the universe, please give me a break. Please ease up on the stress level for me. I’m at my peak and I don’t know if I can take or handle anymore at the moment before I fracture.