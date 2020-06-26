SAN FRANCISCO—Nightly fireworks are being set off across the Bay Area a week before the Fourth of July. Local residents say that in the last ten days, they have been woken up in the middle of the night by extremely loud noises. Some say at first that they were unsure if the noises were fireworks or something else.

Local Bay resident Gideon, who declined to give her last name, stated, “The earliest I heard them go off is 10 o’clock at night. I’ve heard them as late as one or two o’clock in the morning and it sounds like fireworks, explosions, bombs, gunshots, breaking glass, it sounds like danger.”

The San Francisco police want to remind everyone that fireworks are illegal in the Bay Area, including those branded as “Safe and Sane,” and illegal usage of fireworks can result in a citation between $270 to $350. Residents of the Bay Area are asking people to be considerate of your fellow neighbors, scaring pets and small children, especially during these unprecedented times.

Mayor Ashcraft states that if you or anyone you know is involved in the nightly fireworks, that the fireworks be seized and that you should “find another outlet for your energy” to allow for emergency response teams to focus on issues dealing with the pandemic.