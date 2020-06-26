SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, June 25, the San Francisco Zoo (SF Zoo) announced that they will open their doors to the general public on Wednesday, July 1 via Twitter. They will open to their members on Monday, June 29 and Tuesday, June 30 with free parking. SF Zoo has posted a detailed announcement about the reopening on their website.

SF Zoo indicated that all the visitors will be required to make a reservation online before they go visit the zoo. The reservations will begin on Saturday, June 27. All tickets need to be bought online for specific entry times. SF Zoo states that the number of reservations available for each day is limited. In order to maintain social distancing, the zoo will limit the attendance to half of the zoo’s capacity.

For the members of SF Zoo, they need to make an online reservation as well. They will receive a free ticket after they reserve the date and time of their visit.

For the visitors who need to park their vehicles in the guest parking lot while visiting, they must purchase a pre-paid parking ticket.

According to the announcement, the zoo will not accept any cash. Visitors can only use Apple Pay, Google Pay and credit/debit cards. The gift shop will be open and customers need to maintain social distancing. Most restrooms in the zoo will be open to the visitors; however, the water fountains will not be available at this time.

As the zoo is reopening in July, there are a couple of areas that will continue to be closed, including:

South American Tropical Rainforest and Aviary

Great Ape Passage Indoor Dayroom

California Conservation Corridor

Insect Zoo

Family Farm

Dentzel Carousel

Little Puffer Steam Train

Eleanor Friend Playground

Sculpture Learning Plaza

For more details, visit San Francisco Zoo website.