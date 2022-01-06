UNITED STATES—Do you remember where you were on January 6, 2021? I remember I was working when I saw the TV screen and couldn’t believe my eyes. There was chaos and I mean absolute chaos at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. Former President Donald Trump had just given a speech discussing the 2020 Presidential Election being stolen from him and discussion of his supporters knowing to make their voices heard.

Look, no one can say Donald Trump caused the insurrection on January 6, 2021; he doesn’t control people and their actions, however, as the Commander-in-Chief I think he should have moved much faster to issue a message telling the people who were invading the U.S. Capitol to go home immediately. Stop the violence and be civil. I just was in awe watching what I saw on TV it was horrendous, scary, but unbelievable at the same time. I mean the U.S. Capitol was under attack. Members of Congress had their lives in peril. I mean everyone saw the video of what transpired there is no denying that was a riot, an insurrection, if I hear one more person call it a peaceful protest I am going to flip.

The same sentiment that was echoed for those riots that took place promoting Black Lives Matter across the United States in 2020 were riots. What happened at the U.S Capitol on January 6, 2021 was a riot. Not a protest people. Violence took place, people were assaulted, windows were broken, and people died. I’m sorry, but if anyone thinks you can storm the U.S. Capitol and you’re not supposed to and for some reason you think if you get arrested or god forbid you are accosted by authorities for your actions and you think you shouldn’t think again.

The privilege and pompous attitudes from some of the people arrested and charged screamed wonders. They thought it was going to be a cakewalk and they would not get into any trouble for their actions. Hmm, let’s think about that again, you commit a crime and you think for some reason you are going to get away Scott free think again. It was an utter embarrassment to see what I witnessed on TV a year ago and for some people to be proud of what they’ve done, the scar they placed on the country of the United States, what they made other people across the globe think about us, just sickens me to my stomach people.

Anyone who partook in that insurrection on the U.S. Capitol where you broke into the Capitol, you assaulted people, you threatened lives and did so much more you’re not an American, you’re an idiot. Making matters worse are the politicians who condemned the actions that transpired that day later in the night, onl to do a complete 360 a few months later.

It was at a moment where it seemed every member in Congress were in agreement: WHAT HAPPENED ON JANAURY 6, 2021 was unacceptable. Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi, Kevin McCarthy, Charles Schumer were on the same page for once. What happened should have never happened, but the fact of the matter is that it did people.

Fast-forward a year later and you have people, some politicians included that what happened on January 6, 2021 was NOT an insurrection, it was not a riot, it was Americans showing their patriotic duty. If I hear that word patriotic used in connection to January 6 one more time, I am going to throw up in my stomach.

Please, that is a sorry excuse and with the technology this country has now, you cannot just do something of that magnitude and not expect it to follow you the rest of your life because once it hits someone’s phone and goes onto the Internet people it is there FOREVER! It does not disappear, it does not vanish. January 6, 2021, should have never transpired, it is a black scar on this country that will remain forever.

The fact of the matter is that it did indeed happen, we just as Americans have to remember we don’t always have to agree, but we need to be civil to one another and not react and act the way so many patriotic Americans behaved that day. I wonder what the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol said to their kids? If they smiled and were proud of their actions that says a damn lot about one’s parenting skills.

Written By Jason Jones