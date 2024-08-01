SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, July 31, the District Attorney’s Office announced that Jeyson Garcia, 25, of San Francisco, has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with multiple burglaries in the Outer Mission District and Noe Valley. He was arraigned on July 31, and pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied all allegations. He is charged with two counts of first-degree residential burglary (PC 459) with the person present clause (PC 667.5(c)(21)), unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle (VC 10851(a)), receiving stolen property, motor vehicle (PC 496d(a)) and possession of burglar tools (PC 466).

The criminal complaint also alleges that these crimes were committed while Garcia was out on bail or released on his own recognizance (PC 12022.1(b)), that he is ineligible for probation because he has been convicted twice of previous felony offenses (PC 1203(e)(4)), and that he committed these felony offenses while on felony probation (PC 1203(k)).

According to court records, he was convicted of felony second-degree burglary on July 8, and scheduled to be sentenced on August 5. On July 24, at 1:30 a.m., the defendant allegedly burglarized a residence on the 2700 block of San Jose Avenue, stealing various items including the victim’s vehicle while the victim was asleep in the residence. On July 26, at 4:21 a.m., he allegedly burglarized another residence on 26th Street in Noe Valley, while the victims were sleeping. Garcia allegedly stole over $3,000 worth of items from the second victim, including tools, a toolbox, and two bicycles. The second victim’s parked car was also allegedly rummaged through.

He was arrested by San Francisco Police Department driving the vehicle stolen from the first victim with another victim’s identification card minutes after the fourth residence was allegedly burglarized.

His next court date is August 5, for a prehearing conference. The District Attorney’s Office moved to have him detained pending trial due to the public safety risk he poses. The court granted the motion to detain without prejudice and set no bail.

The case is still under investigation by the SFPD. Anyone with details is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.