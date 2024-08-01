Walnut Creek, CA – A fatal crash early Thursday morning, August 1, 2024, on Ygnacio Valley Road left one teenager dead and another injured in what authorities suspect to be a DUI incident, according to NBC Bay Area News.

The accident occurred around 1 AM near Civic Drive when a vehicle, traveling at high speed, slammed into a power pole. According to police, the driver, an 18-year-old woman, died at the scene, while the passenger, a male of a similar age, was injured and transported to a hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the young woman may have been driving under the influence and speeding when she lost control of the vehicle. The car crossed the center divide and collided with a power pole. She was ejected from the vehicle upon impact.

Her passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, managed to exit the vehicle on his own. He informed officers at the scene that they had been drinking before the crash. The two were reportedly on their way to his home in Danville after leaving a place in Pittsburg.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased driver, pending notification of her family.

Liability in Single-Vehicle Collisions

In certain situations, investigations may uncover that some liability for a single-vehicle collision falls on other drivers nearby or even on unsafe roadway structures. Sorting through these details to help victims and their families secure proper compensation is one of the key services a personal injury attorney offers.

After establishing liability, a personal injury attorney can negotiate with insurance companies on the victim’s behalf. Insurance companies invariably aim to minimize payouts for claims they cannot deny, making legal representation crucial for obtaining fair compensation.