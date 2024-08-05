El Granada, CA – A fatal collision involving a Lexus sedan and big rig truck brought traffic to a standstill on the Peninsula Thursday afternoon, August 1, 2024, according to KRON with additional reporting from CHPFatal.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident occurred at approximately 1:45 PM at Highway 1 and Coral Reef Avenue in El Granada.

The crash involved a female driver operating a Lexus sedan, who sadly lost her life at the scene. Fortunately, no other injuries were reported. In addition to the sedan, a big rig was involved in the accident, resulting in a significant fuel spill that closed the southbound lanes of Highway 1.

Witnesses reported seeing the Lexus and the big rig involved in the crash shortly before the incident occurred. Traffic delays extended for several hours as crews worked diligently to clear the wreckage and clean up the hazardous fuel spill.

The specific cause of the crash remains under investigation. CHP officers are meticulously piecing together the events leading up to the accident and have not yet determined the factors that contributed to this heartbreaking incident.

