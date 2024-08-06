SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, August 5, the San Francisco Police Department announced they are investigating a fatal shooting that transpired in the Mission District.

The SFPD reported on August 5, at approximately 5:02 a.m., officers responded to the area of 20th and Shotwell Streets on a report of a physical assault involving a firearm.

Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers began rendering aid, including cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Paramedics responded to the scene and rendered aid as well. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The name and the age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD Homicide Detail is leading the investigation. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.