SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, August 5, the SFPD reported a sexual assault suspect has been arrested. The SFPD reported that they placed a 35-year-old male sexual assault suspect under arrest at approximately 2 p.m. The suspect, identified as Jonathan Jacobo, surrendered to SFPD’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) and was booked into San Francisco County Jail on a San Francisco District Attorney’s arrest warrant.

Jacobo was charged with rape by force (PC 261(a)(2)), oral copulation by force (PC 287(c)(2)(a), sexual battery by restraint (PC 243.4(a)), and domestic violence (PC 273.5(a)).

“The SFPD will do everything in our power to bring justice in this case,” said Police Chief Bill Scott. “Our Special Victims Unit has been working tirelessly on this investigation. We urge anyone who is a victim of sexual assault to come forward and report your case to the SFPD.”

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.