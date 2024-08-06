SAN FRANCISCO—On August 1, the San Francisco Police Department announced eight people were arrested in connection to a narcotics bust in the Tenderloin District.

The SFPD reported on July 30, authorities seized over 576 grams of illegal narcotics and made 8 arrests during a one-day law enforcement operation around the Tenderloin District.

The operation, which occurred throughout the day July 30, was planned by the city’s Drug Market Agency Coordination Center (DMACC). Out of the 8 arrests – 7 of the suspects were in possession for sales of narcotics and 1 was found in possession of a loaded firearm.

Tuesday’s operation included SFPD officers from the Fugitive Recovery Enforcement Team (FRET), Narcotics Unit, Narcotics Drug Recognition Expert Team, Tenderloin Station Patrol and the Tenderloin Plainclothes Team.

“The SFPD would like to thank the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the San Franciso Sheriff’s Office, and the Army National Guard who were instrumental in this operation. We will continue to prioritize efforts to address the drug crisis in our city by taking wanted suspects off our streets and holding individuals who sell illegal narcotics accountable,” the SFPD said in a statement.

The DMACC was launched in May 2023. The effort combines city, state, and federal resources to dismantle the drug markets in the Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods.

The SFPD is still investigating the cases. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.