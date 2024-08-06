HOLLYWOOD—Everyone enjoys drinking, especially social drinking. Alcohol induces euphoria, relaxation, while reducing stress and anxiety. By consuming alcohol there is increased endorphin activity in brain regions. Some even think of alcohol as a social lubricant. Some celebrities have chosen to live a sober lifestyle. Anne Hathaway opened up about her drinking a few months ago in an interview with Vanity Fair.

She has stopped drinking for good. Adele has claimed that she was “borderline alcoholic” when she was in her 20s. She actually admitted that her newfound sobriety is boring, and she actually misses alcohol. She actually gave up drinking in 2021, according to published reports, after revealing she once drank four bottles of wine before lunch during the pandemic.

Bella Hadid celebrated five months of sobriety during a trip to Las Vegas in March 2023. She actually co-founded, along with Jen Batchelor’s Kin Euphorics, a nonalcoholic wellness beverage brand. Actress Blake Lively doesn’t indulge in alcohol, never did. Lily Allen actually celebrated almost two years of sobriety. She’s very open in talking about her sobriety journey. Chrissy Teigen, has spoken candidly about how the decision to stay sober was partly inspired by the self-help book, “Quit Like A Woman: The Radical Choice To Not Drink In A Culture Obsessed With Alcohol.”

Kate Moss, who was once infamous for parties and buckets of champagne has a holistic take on life. The model has been reportedly clean for two years. Actor Zac Efron stopped drinking in 2013 following a stint in rehab. The actor has said in published articles, that sobriety has helped him find structure in life. Singer John Mayer, a few years ago attended Drake’s 30th birthday party with a six-day hangover which was the last straw to stop drinking.

Sia has been sober for 10 years after suffering with an addiction to drugs and alcohol. Actor Brad Pitt is currently sober after spending a year and a half in AA following his divorce from actress Angelina Jolie in 2016.

Singer Lana Del Rey, struggled with drugs and alcohol as a teenager during boarding school. She ended up leaving school and entering an outreach program for drug and alcohol addicts in Brooklyn. She once said, “She knew it was a problem when she liked it more than she liked doing anything else.”

Singer Justin Timberlake is going through rough times, he had his driver’s license suspended in the state of New York, as he pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated. The star was arrested on June 18 for going through a stop sign and failing to stay on the right side of the road. Timberlake, 43, appeared virtually from Europe when he was on tour as he was formally charged with the crime in Sag Harbor, New York.

The Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace suspended Timberlake’s driving license for an undetermined period, as is standard after a DWI arrest. Timberlake’s lawyer has denied he was under the influence at the wheel and says the charges should be dismissed. The 10-time Grammy winner missed his first court hearing last week because he was on tour, called “Everything I Thought it Was.”

Timberlake refused a breathalyzer test and performed poorly on sobriety tests, the police said. In New York, penalties for charges related to driving while intoxicated include up to a year in jail, a $1,000 fine and the suspension of a driver’s license for at least six months. Timberlake has been open about struggles with excessive drinking in the past-referred to the arrest days afterwards at a performance in Chicago. He actually told the crowd, “It’s been a tough week,” the “Cry Me A River” singer said.

Rose’s Scoop: So many celebrities have their own celebrity liquors and spirits, including Steven Soderbergh, Ryan Reynolds, country music star George Strait, just to name a few.