SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, November 26, the SFPD reported a suspect involved in a homicide was arrested. The Police Department reported on November 13, at approximately 5:49 a.m. officers responded to Market and Main Streets regarding a person bleeding.

Officers arrived on scene and located a male suffering from an injury. Officers rendered aid and medics arrived on scene, but the victim later died. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Through the course of the investigation investigators identified the suspect and developed probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant.

On November 24, at approximately 3 a.m. officers responded to San Francisco General Hospital to meet with BART Police who located and arrested the suspect, Jonathan Calvin Wright, 36, for the arrest warrant. Officers took custody of Wright who was transported to San Francisco County where he was booked for homicide (187(a) PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.