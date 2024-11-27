SAN FRANCISCO—On November 22, the SFPD reported that a suspect was arrested in connection to a burglary in the Southern District.

The SFPD reported on November 18, at approximately 4:19 a.m., officers from the Southern Station responded to the 300 block of 12th Street regarding a burglary of a business.

Officers arrived on scene and contacted the reporting victim. Officers were advised that two unknown male suspects entered the business and burglarized the property. It was reported that the suspects stole merchandise, and a safe containing US currency.

Burglary investigators determined during their investigation that Lucas Molina-Hernandez, 30, was a suspect involved in the incident. A reported stolen vehicle was also determined to be used in the burglary.

On November 19, at approximately 1:05 p.m., a department-wide email was sent out by investigators regarding the suspect vehicle involved in the burglary. At approximately 7:07 p.m., officers from Bayview station were patrolling the area of 3rd and Revere Avenue when they observed Hernandez’s vehicle parked near the intersection of 3rd and Quesada Ave.

With the assistance of the Crime Gun Investigation Center (CGIC), officers coordinated a strategic plan and conducted a felony stop of the vehicle detaining four individuals, including the driver Molina-Hernandez. Probable cause was developed to place Molina Hernandez under arrest for the burglary and stolen vehicle.

He was booked into San Francisco County Jail for the following charges: stolen vehicle (10851(a) CVC), receiving stolen property (496(a) PC), burglary (459(2nd) PC), and grand theft (487(a)PC).

Anyone with details on the case is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.