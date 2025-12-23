SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, December 22, 2025, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office disclosed that a conviction of Joseph Stevens, 42, after a trial by jury for a 2005 double murder. He was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder each with allegations of personal use of a firearm causing great bodily injury or death, assault with a firearm with an allegation of personal use of a firearm, as well as the multiple murder special circumstance. This case was retried after the Federal District Court overturned a 2007 conviction on the same charges in 2018.

According to testimony and other evidence presented at trial, on October 14, 2005, Stevens opened fire on a man and a woman with her two-year-old son. They just arrived at a family member’s house when the defendant approached with a high-powered rifle and fired 18 shots at their parked vehicle.

The man was killed immediately, while the child succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at San Francisco General Hospital. The woman was injured in the shooting but survived.

“Jazmanika Ridout has shown unbelievable strength over the past two decades, and her unwavering commitment to seek justice on behalf of her family was essential to this case,” said Assistant District Attorney Justine Cephus. “The jury showed careful consideration for six weeks of testimony, and their dedicated services is deeply appreciated.”

“Jury selection in this trial began the day after the twentieth anniversary of these murders,” said Assistant District Attorney Aaron Laycook. “In that time, Jazmanika Ridout has carried the weight of knowing who killed her son and partner. She has never wavered. We thank the jury for their thoughtful deliberations in this tragic case, and hope their verdict brings her a sense of justice and closure in the face of her unimaginable loss.”

Stevens is currently in custody, with his sentencing to be scheduled at a hearing on February 6, 2026.