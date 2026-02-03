MALIBU—On January 23, news began to circulate of California attorney, Doug Emhoff and former Vice President, Kamala Harris have upgraded their real estate portfolio. Emhoff purchased their Brentwood estate in 2012, prior to marrying Harris. The 3,500 square foot home was purchased for $2.7 million. Its net worth is now somewhere near $4.7 million. The second couple reportedly are leaving the area due to the high crime rate in the area and its proximity to last year’s Palisades fire.

In July of 2025, Harris announced that she would not be running in California’s gubernatorial campaign. She did some book tours for the book entitled, “107 Days,” that she had published. Then, she flew back into Los Angeles on January 20. Soon after that, she and her husband purchased their new home for approximately $8.5 million.



The new 4,000 square foot mansion is in Malibu in the celebrity neighborhood of Point Dume near Zuma Beach. Some of their neighbors include long-time resident, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Pink, Bob Dylan, Madonna and Sean Penn, Rob Lowe, Google co-founder, Sergey Brin, Netscape founder, Marc Andreesen, and Laurene Powell Jobs.



Initially, Harris was entertaining the idea of going back to her home state of California to run for Governor. With politics behind her, the former Second Lady can retire in style at Point Dume.





