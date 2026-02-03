WILIMINTON, DE—On February 3, over a month after her death, authorities announced the arrest of William “Bill Stevenson, 77, for the death of Linda Stevenson, of Elsmore, Delaware. Bill Stevenson is the ex-husband of former first lady, Jill Biden (1970-1975) has been charged for her murder.



Stevenson was arrested on February 2, for the alleged murder of his wife and charged with first-degree murder via grand jury indictment. He was being held on $500,000 cash bail at Howard young Correctional Institution in Wilmington, Delaware.



On December 30, New Castle County Police Department, Cpl. Richard Chambers issued the following press release (Wilmington, DE 19805).



“On Sunday, December 28, 2025, at approximately 11:16 p.m. officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to a reported domestic dispute at the residence in the 1300 block of Idlewood Road in the community of Oak Hill.



Upon entering the home, officers located 64-year-old Linda Stevenson unresponsive in the living room. Officers immediately administered life-saving measures; however, despite their efforts, Linda Stevenson was later pronounced deceased.



Detectives from the Division’s Criminal Investigations Unit were notified and responded to the scene to assume the investigation.



Linda’s body has been turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of her death.





Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sean Raftery at (302) 395-8230, via email at Sean.Raftery@newcastlede.gov, or through the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency line at (302) 573-2800.”



The investigation was conducted by the Delaware Department of Justice.