SAN FRANCISCO—Typically, the NFL Pro Bowl is played in Hawaii or Orlando, Florida. The 2026 Pro Bowl moved the festivities to the host city-where the NFC defeated the AFC, 66-52- on Tuesday February 3.

For the first time, the Pro Bowl Games are happening during Super Bowl week itself, placing the NFL’s all-star event directly into the league’s most visible media window. The shift marks a clear change in how the league positions the Pro Bowl within its calendar.

Instead of a traditional stadium setting removed from the Super Bowl buildup, the NFL has brought its stars into the heart of San Francisco, turning the Moscone Center into a live football venue.

The smaller field gave more access for the fans to engage with their favorite players. It was an incredibly fun exhibition, with tons of jaw dropping plays for action.

The format remains the 7-on-7 flag football game introduced in recent seasons, but the atmosphere feels different. The proximity to Super Bowl LX events, media, and fans has raised both attention and intensity. This is no longer a quiet exhibition. It is a featured prime-time event.

On the field, the action is fast and fluid, but competitive. The NFC jumps out early behind Dak Prescott, while the AFC responds with creativity and pace. Joe Burrow engineers scoring drives with movement and improvisation, and Ja’Marr Chase delivers one of the night’s defining moments by switching sides of the ball and returning an interception 50 yards for a touchdown.

Two San Francisco 49ers legends coached the new crop of Pro Bowlers. Steve Young coached the AFC team, while Jerry Rice coached the NFC squad.

Buccaneers’ safety Antoine Winfield Jr. took home Defensive MVP honors, while Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens won Offensive MVP.