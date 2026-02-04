SAN FRANCISCO—On March 2025, high school flag football drafts and regional preparations started for the upcoming academic season.

On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, priority registration started for several winter Bay Area flag football teams. The start of the registration was for San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department’s flag football, starting from Wednesday, August 13, 2025, to Saturday, August 16, 2025.

The kickoff for the eight-week season for San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department’s (SFRPD) flag football team was on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at Potrero Hill Recreation Center.

On Saturday, October 24, 2025, the championship for the San Francisco fall league took place. On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, to Tuesday, November 18, 2025, CIF San Francisco or CIF-SF California Interscholastic Federation Section San Francisco took place for the playoffs and finals for high school division.

On Tuesday, February 3, 2026, which is Super Bowl Week, San Francisco will be hosting a televised flag football event to coincide with Super Bowl LX that is to take place in Santa Clara’s Levi Stadium at NFL Flag Fieldhouse in Moscone Center South Hall C.