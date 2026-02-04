SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, February 3, the San Francisco Police Department announced that two suspects were arrested in connection to a Northern District homicide.

The SFPD reported on January 30, at approximately 5:13 p.m. officers from several districts and investigative units responded to Golden Gate Avenue and Laguna Street regarding a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered three juvenile victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid, and medics arrived on scene and transported the victims to the hospital. One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, and the other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The juvenile female victim died from her injuries at the hospital. Her name has not yet been disclosed to the public.

Investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and are leading the investigation. Through the course of the investigation, officers identified and located two suspects.

On February 2, investigators developed probable cause to arrest a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old suspect for the shooting. Both suspects were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for homicide (187(a) PC). Due to the suspects’ ages, their identities will not be released.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.