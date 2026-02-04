HOLLYWOOD—Susan Lucci is no stranger to fame. She’s the iconic actress, best known for her groundbreaking nearly 41-year-old role as the fiery Erica Kane on the ABC soap opera “All My Children.” When I met her on February 1, I mentioned to her that I used to watch her growing up with my cousins.

She was truly grateful for the love and support shown to her by so many people. She earned an Emmy in 1999 after many nominations and cemented her status as “Daytime’s Leading Lady.” Beyond soap operas, she’s a Broadway performer, author, philanthropist, and health advocate, recognized with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star and a Disney Legends Award.

Miss Lucci, 79, looks stunning, just like her performances on the show, she’s amazing. The show began in 1970 until it ended in 2011, she became a cultural icon. After 19 nominations, she won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 1999. She made her debut as Annie Oakley in “Annie Get Your Gun.”

She appeared in the primetime drama “Devious Maids” and the film, “Joy.” She wrote the New York Times best-selling autobiography, “All My Life.” Involved with organizations like the American Heart Association as a Go Red for Women spokesperson and the March of Dimes. There are ongoing talks and development about “All My Children” coming back in some form, but nothing like a full daily soap opera currently confirmed yet.

It’s been published that Kelly Ripa, and her husband Mark Consuelos are developing two “All My Children,” TV movies through their production company for Lifetime. This is the most concrete project in motion right now, according to published reports. Susan has publicly said she would love to return to the role if the movies happen, and Jacob Young who played JR Chandler has also said he would be interested in reprising his character if a project moves forward. I’m sure Susan would love it; I know her fans would absolutely go wild.

As of press time, no official release date or full reboot series has been confirmed. I picked up her latest book “La Lucci,” her second memoir which was released on February 3, 2026. It’s a follow-up memoir to her 2011 autobiography “All My Life.”

This book offers a deeply personal look at her life, both on and off camera-including her decades long career as Erica Kane in “All My Children,” her experiences in Hollywood, and major life moments. Lucci writes about love, loss, resilience and reinvention especially reflecting on the passing of her husband of 52 years and how she’s moved forward with gratitude and strength. There’s also a special fan focused chapter called “Thank You for Asking,” where she answers questions from her fans around the world.

Many behind the scenes stories from her legendary soap career. Emotional reflections on personal challenges and triumphs. Honest and inspiring storytelling with warmth and humor. This book has been widely covered by the media and is available wherever books are sold, with many fans responding enthusiastically to Lucci’s heartfelt recounting of her life.

I was honored to be a part of La Lucci ambassador helping to spread the word about her new book, in an authentic fan driven way. Of course, all the bragging rights that you’re officially part of the Lucci legacy. It’s about support, consistency, and just being part of her team. Susan Lucci is known for valuing her fans, especially longtime “All My Children” viewers.

The book is out and I would recommend you pick it up, it is a great read.