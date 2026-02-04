SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, January 16, revisions to the large bank supervisory rating framework of the Federal Reserve Bank took effect.

On Tuesday, February 3, 2026, San Francisco Board of Supervisor Jackie Fielder of District 9, proposed a ballot measure for a municipal public bank. In 2026, voters will decide on this ballot measure, raising $40 million to $50 million annually for the ‘Public Bank Fund.’

By 2029, the municipal bank will be issuing out loans. By 2032, it will be converted into a full-fledged institution with FDIC insurance. By 2035, the bank’s tax revenue will be moved from ‘Public Bank Fund’ to the city’s general fund.

March 31, 2026 is the deadline for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s (OCC) semiannual assessments. The OCC will be drafting fees from designated bank accounts on this date.

On Wednesday, April 1, 2026, new leverage capital standards for depository institutions will take effect. Tuesday, June 30, 2026, is the deadline for banks and credit unions to submit Quarter 2 Call Reports to regulators. July 18, 2026, is the statutory deadline for federal agencies to adopt a regulatory framework for stablecoin issuers under the GENIUS Act.

September 30, 2026, is the deadline for the second OCC assessment. Monday, October 1, 2026, is the compliance deadline for amended Form PF requirements (systemic monitoring for private funds). These are the deadlines, have been set forth by the OCC and other federal regulators for bank supervisory assessments for 2026.