SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, February 3, at approximately 4:03 a.m., a fire broke out on the ceiling of Mel’s Diner on 2165 Lombard Street, a 41-year-old drive-in and diner. At about 4:14 a.m., a cleaning crew reported the inferno to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The cause of the fire was a grease fire, which was started in the kitchen’s flue/ventilation area, spreading into the ceiling and attic.

Firefighters had to cut the roof open in order to vent the building, which helped prevent the fire from spreading anymore. The ceiling above the kitchen was melted or burned away.

By about 4:19 a.m., the fire crews from the SFFD kept the fire in place within minutes of arrival to the scene. By 5 a.m., the firefighters declared the fire was put out, but Lombard Street between Fillmore Street and Steiner Street were still closed for cleanup.

By 6:30 a.m., the fire crews remained in the area to secure the location while the restaurant will remain close for a period of time because of fire and water damage.

There were not any injuries since Mel’s Diner was closed to customers at the time of the fire.