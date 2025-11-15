SAN FRANCISCO—When a verbal confrontation escalated into a physical altercation between a group of individuals, a suspect, later identified as Katelyn Williams, 34, brought out a handgun to shoot towards the two victims, who had not suffered any known injuries. Williams fled the scene after the shooting occurred.

In regards to the shooting incident in the Tenderloin District, officers from the San Francisco Police Department were dispatched to the crime scene at the 100 block of Eddy Street on the evening of Wednesday, November 12,at approximately 7:57 a.m.

Using the technological aid of San Francisco Police Department’s (SFPD) Real-Time Investigative Center (RTIC), police officers were able to track down the assailant quickly and efficiently. SFPD RTIC quickly matched the description given by the unnamed victims.

Williams was apprehended in close proximity to Cyril Magnin Street and Eddy Street. When she was apprehended, officers located and took away a handgun for evidence. She was booked into San Francisco County Jail, charging her with attempted murder (664/187 PC), carrying a concealed weapon (25400 (a)(1) PC), negligent discharge of a firearm (246.3 PC) and brandishing a firearm (417 PC).

Even though Williams has been arrested, the case is still under investigation. Anyone who has any information should call the San Francisco Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or send a text message to San Francisco Police Department Text-A-Tip Hotline at TIP411, beginning the message with ‘SFPD.’