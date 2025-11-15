SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco District 4 Supervisor Isabella ‘Beya’ Alcaraz’ has resigned from her position after a pet shop controversy. She was appointed after former District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio’s recall election on September 16, 2025.

Alcaraz approached Mayor Daniel Lurie at a Sunset night market. Lurie admired her gutsiness for approaching him at the time. She used her small-business background, as reasons for her being a qualified candidate for the position believing Sunset residents need someone from the neighborhood representing them.

After Alcaraz was chosen to be sworn on Thursday, November 6, 2025 as the new District 4 Supervisor, San Francisco media outlets such as Mission Local and San Francisco Standard, learned that she cheated the Internal Tax Revenue of United States, while operating her now-sold pet store, Animal Connection.

Three days ago, San Francisco Standard discovered that Alcaraz left Julia Baran, the new owner, with a pet shop full of rodent feces, hundreds of dead mice, decomposing behind store shelves and animal corpses in the refrigerator.

Within a couple of days of her being sworn in, Mission Local discovered Animal Connection had fraudulent tax returns through her publicized cellular texts. On May 2025, Baran found out that 29-year-old Alcaraz had paid her employees ’under the table,’ reducing her tax burden. She wrote off friends’ outings as ‘business expense.’

Due to Lurie’s recommendation, he announced Alcaraz’s official resignation Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 9:41 p.m. She was the most inexperienced supervisor appointed in at least 25 years. Currently, it is unknown who is replacing her.

The public has called for the Mayor of San Francisco to have better background checks when hiring others for governmental positions.