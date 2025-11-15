SAN FRANCISCO—In 2021, a two-alarm fire caused Martha Orozco’s previous rent-controlled apartment on 48th Avenue to be uninhabitable. In order to come back to her rental, her former landlord, King Xiong Chong, used the insurance money to make changes to the apartment building, including renovations to the unit, and he asked the son of Orozco to place her in a senior facility.

Chong violated Orozco right to come back to her own place of residence after repairing it, and broke a warranty of habitability under California State law.

On May 30, 2024, the case, Martha Orozco vs. King Xiong Chong etal, was filed at the District Court of San Francisco. It involved a dispute between Orozco as Plaintiff with Rahman Lpopal as her attorney, represented by The Law Firm for Tenant Rights (LFTR) and Chong as Defendant with Maggie Ho as his attorney.

There was a hearing on October 24, 2024. At the hearing, there was a Motion to Strike the Complaint, which was denied. The documents were filed on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 There was no trial in this particular case.

On Thursday, November13, 2025, 81-year-old Orozco won a settlement of $750,000 against her former landlord for wrongful displacement.

The purpose of the settlement is to cover financial loss and emotional distress after losing her apartment. The settlement shows that ‘unfair evictions and displacements for profit will not be tolerated’ in the City of San Francisco, according to The Law Firm for Tenant Rights (LFTR).