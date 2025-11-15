SAN FRANCISCO—The paramedics were called to the scene in an attempt to help Lora Barrera, 38, of San Francisco who was behaving combatively, leading to an assault on two paramedics.

Barrera assaulted two paramedics on Friday, November 7, at around 7 p.m. on Turk Street and Taylor Street in the Tenderloin Neighborhood.

During the ensuing assault, one of the paramedics ended up with non-life-threatening injuries and was then taken to a local hospital. When officers from the San Francisco Police Department arrived on the scene, Barrera was soon apprehended. She was booked into San Francisco County Jail with the charge of suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

This case is under full investigation. It is unknown at this time what led to Barrera behaving in such manner, whether it was a mental health crisis or substance abuse. But if there is anyone who has other leads on this pending case do not hesitate to notify the anonymous Tip Hotlines of the San Francisco Police Department at either (415) 575-4444 or send a Text-A-Tip to TIP411, starting off the message with ‘SFPD.’