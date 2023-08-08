SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday, August 3. The SFPD reported at approximately 9:43 p.m., dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from a person advising they had been shot.

Officers arrived on scene and found an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the area of the unit block of Kelloch Street. Officers provided aid and summoned medics to the scene, where the victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was declared deceased at the hospital. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

Investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail are currently investigating the incident. Anyone with details on the shooting is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.