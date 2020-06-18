Kite Surfer Saved Off Coast Of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, June 17, a man was rescued after he made a distress call off the coast of San Francisco.

The San Francisco Fire Department Media Twitter posted the following tweet at 5:49 p.m. “UPDATE– @USCGPacificSW has located the kite-surfer and completed a successful rescue– The surfer is not injured and will be okay.”

The surfer was taken to shore by the U.S. Coast Guard off of Mile Rock Beach.

“It takes a team to save one person, and a positive outcome like this makes it worth it all!” said San Francisco Fire Department via Twitter.

Representatives of District 11 Public Affairs has not responded to San Francisco News for comment.