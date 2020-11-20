LOS ANGELES—Golden State Warriors Guard Klay Thompson is expected to miss the 2020-2021 season following a tear to his right Achilles tendon.

According to ESPN, Thompson was in Los Angeles on November 18 working out with several NBA players. He felt a pain in the calf area when he landed on his leg. Warriors general manager Bob Myers confirmed Thompson would undergo an MRI the following morning.

“It’s one of the deals where you don’t really know until you know,” Myers said during a post-draft conference call with reporters.

Thompson missed last season after tearing the ACL in his left knee during Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. He also spent more than a year rehabbing the injury and was expected to return for the 2020-21 season.

On November 18, the Warriors selected James Wiseman with the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft. In an interview, Weiseman admitted that the news of Thompson’s injury hit him hard.

“As soon as I seen the news, it was kind of down for me, like emotionally,” Weisman said. “But the team, we got his back no matter what and he’s going to be in great recovery. And from my perspective, I can’t wait to go in there and give my great contribution towards the team and just go in there and learn as much as possible.”