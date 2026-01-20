EAST HOLLYWOOD—On Sunday, January 18 at approximately 3:00 p.m. the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) West Bureau responded to a call of a structure fire at a one-story single-family home located at 1323 N. Kenmore Avenue in East Hollywood, not far from Melrose.



In just over 20 minutes first responders declared a knockdown structure fire. Initial reports indicated one person was trapped. A search for additional victims was initiated. Multiple units responded to the call. The LAFD Public Information Officer (PIO), LAFD Arson, and the LA County Medical Examiners Office were called in.



A 53-year-old male, and his pet were pronounced dead at the scene. Traffic was delayed for hours. Motorists were encouraged to take alternate routes. No further information is available, at this time. The name of the victim has not been released.