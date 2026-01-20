WOODLAND HILLS—On Sunday, January 18, at approximately 3:00 a.m., a small, gray Chevrolet SUV, drove off the top of 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills at the Shoup exit. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the driver left the Freeway crashed into La Plaza strip mall, took out approximately 50 feet of fence, crashing into and crushing some of the businesses there. The driver was able to exit his vehicle and walk away from the accident.



CHP spokesperson, Matt Gutierrez indicated that since the driver left the scene of the crash, this is considered a hit-and-run accident.

Fortunately, the businesses were closed. There were no reported injuries. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the local authorities as the suspect is still at large.