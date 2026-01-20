SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, January 16, the San Francisco Police Department reported they are investigating a fatal shooting that transpired in the Mission District. The SFPD reported on January 15, at approximately 9:42 p.m., officers responded to the area of 16th and San Bruno Ave regarding a shooting.

Officers responded to the scene and located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and rendered aid, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Paramedics arrived on scene to perform lifesaving measures. Despite the lifesaving efforts of first responders, the victim was declared dead at the scene.

The SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and is leading the investigation. Anyone with information should contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411, beginning the message with ‘SFPD.’